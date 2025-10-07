10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $260.00 $46.1K 39.9K 37.9K POET CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $12.00 $60.3K 8.7K 25.9K AMD PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/10/25 $212.50 $32.0K 0 15.3K IREN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/17/25 $52.00 $41.6K 18.0K 10.2K ONDS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $10.00 $120.0K 23.6K 4.9K RGTI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $43.00 $41.8K 198 4.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $525.00 $245.2K 7.0K 2.8K ARM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/10/25 $165.00 $43.7K 1.2K 2.6K AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/10/25 $342.50 $35.5K 1.6K 2.4K BMNR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $60.00 $46.3K 16.1K 2.2K

Explanation

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 501 contract(s) at a $260.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.1K, with a price of $92.0 per contract. There were 39970 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37938 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding POET (NASDAQ:POET), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 465 day(s) on January 15, 2027. Parties traded 549 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.3K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 8728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25901 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $212.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.0K, with a price of $641.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15396 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IREN (NASDAQ:IREN), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 10 day(s) on October 17, 2025. This event was a transfer of 208 contract(s) at a $52.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $200.0 per contract. There were 18046 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10293 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ONDS (NASDAQ:ONDS), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 164 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.0K, with a price of $400.0 per contract. There were 23659 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4930 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RGTI (NASDAQ:RGTI), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 10, 2025. Parties traded 150 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.8K, with a price of $279.0 per contract. There were 198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4006 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 10 day(s) on October 17, 2025. Parties traded 382 contract(s) at a $525.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $245.2K, with a price of $642.0 per contract. There were 7023 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2869 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ARM (NASDAQ:ARM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.7K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 1235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2698 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 10, 2025. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $342.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.5K, with a price of $187.0 per contract. There were 1686 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2467 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BMNR (AMEX:BMNR), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 101 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.3K, with a price of $1545.0 per contract. There were 16103 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2263 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.