8 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/23/25 $172.50 $49.7K 33.9K 71.1K GOOG PUT TRADE BULLISH 05/30/25 $170.00 $32.2K 358 4.8K SE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $175.00 $55.0K 255 536 BIDU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $80.00 $49.6K 1.6K 362 TTD PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/23/25 $80.00 $91.1K 800 244 META PUT TRADE BEARISH 03/20/26 $540.00 $237.9K 400 89 ROKU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $85.00 $26.0K 145 10 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $1020.00 $26.8K 209 4

• For GOOGL GOOGL, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $172.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.7K, with a price of $99.0 per contract. There were 33984 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 71173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on May 30, 2025. This event was a transfer of 148 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.2K, with a price of $218.0 per contract. There were 358 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4863 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 86 day(s) on August 15, 2025. Parties traded 54 contract(s) at a $175.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.0K, with a price of $1015.0 per contract. There were 255 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 536 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 86 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 160 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 1648 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 362 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TTD TTD, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on May 23, 2025. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.1K, with a price of $456.0 per contract. There were 800 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 244 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 303 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 66 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $237.9K, with a price of $3605.0 per contract. There were 400 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 89 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ROKU ROKU, we notice a put option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 604 day(s) on January 15, 2027. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $2607.0 per contract. There were 145 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NFLX NFLX, we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 240 day(s) on January 16, 2026. Parties traded 1 contract(s) at a $1020.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $26885.0 per contract. There were 209 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

