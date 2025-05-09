10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Communication Services sector:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOG CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $155.00 $41.1K 6.0K 4.6K DIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/15/25 $105.00 $37.2K 5.6K 2.2K AMCX PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $5.00 $25.2K 6.8K 1.8K TTD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $70.00 $64.3K 1.6K 1.3K BIDU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $85.00 $37.7K 1.3K 98 GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/27 $150.00 $144.0K 2.5K 93 SE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/21/25 $135.00 $40.9K 1.8K 52 META CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $520.00 $98.7K 742 51 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $55.00 $49.0K 13 24 NFLX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $930.00 $145.1K 134 5

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For GOOG GOOG, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on May 16, 2025. This event was a transfer of 168 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.1K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 6040 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4618 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DIS DIS, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 98 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 56 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 5605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2298 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMCX AMCX, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 133 day(s) on September 19, 2025. Parties traded 459 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 6855 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1856 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TTD TTD, we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 42 day(s) on June 20, 2025. Parties traded 159 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.3K, with a price of $405.0 per contract. There were 1661 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1364 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BIDU BIDU, we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 70 day(s) on July 18, 2025. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 1350 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 98 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL GOOGL, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 952 day(s) on December 17, 2027. Parties traded 60 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $144.0K, with a price of $2400.0 per contract. There were 2561 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 93 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SE SE, we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 196 day(s) on November 21, 2025. Parties traded 26 contract(s) at a $135.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.9K, with a price of $1575.0 per contract. There were 1842 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 52 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For META META, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on August 15, 2025. This event was a transfer of 10 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.7K, with a price of $9878.0 per contract. There were 742 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 51 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDDT RDDT, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 405 day(s) on June 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 8 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.0K, with a price of $6130.0 per contract. There were 13 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 24 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX NFLX, we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 252 day(s) on January 16, 2026. This event was a transfer of 5 contract(s) at a $930.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $145.1K, with a price of $29025.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

