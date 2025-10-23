12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

(NASDAQ:LEDS) shares rose 9.52% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million. SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares rose 9.07% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.0 million.

Losers

(NASDAQ:DUOT) stock declined by 9.11% to $7.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.3 million. Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.

