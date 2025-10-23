12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- ARB IOT Group (NASDAQ:ARBB) shares moved upwards by 19.4% to $6.53 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.6 million.
- TON Strategy (NASDAQ:TONX) shares rose 16.62% to $4.21. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $215.0 million.
- D-Wave Quantum (NYSE:QBTS) shares moved upwards by 11.5% to $30.43. The company's market cap stands at $9.3 billion.
- BTQ Technologies (NASDAQ:BTQ) stock moved upwards by 10.08% to $9.06. The company's market cap stands at $1.1 billion.
- SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) shares rose 9.52% to $2.76. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $20.7 million.
- SEALSQ (NASDAQ:LAES) shares rose 9.07% to $5.89. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $966.0 million.
Losers
- Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) shares declined by 14.0% to $3.44 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $708.3 million. The company's, Q3 earnings came out yesterday.
- Schmid Group (NASDAQ:SHMD) shares decreased by 12.38% to $3.4. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $167.0 million.
- ReAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE) shares decreased by 12.21% to $0.63. The company's market cap stands at $90.2 million.
- STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) stock fell 9.28% to $26.42. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out today.
- Duos Technologies Group (NASDAQ:DUOT) stock declined by 9.11% to $7.69. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $171.3 million.
- Research Frontiers (NASDAQ:REFR) stock declined by 9.1% to $1.5. The company's market cap stands at $55.5 million.
