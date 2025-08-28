12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers

Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 23.3% to $2.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.

Pure Storage PSTG shares increased by 15.01% to $70.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Snowflake SNOW shares rose 13.52% to $227.5. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.

Xunlei XNET stock rose 8.98% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.6 million.

Taoping TAOP shares rose 8.49% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Losers

SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock decreased by 18.0% to $2.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.

Domo DOMO shares decreased by 14.63% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $706.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.

LivePerson LPSN stock decreased by 13.65% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.

NetApp NTAP stock decreased by 8.59% to $102.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.

Nutanix NTNX stock decreased by 7.43% to $64.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.

Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 6.15% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.