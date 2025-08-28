August 28, 2025 8:08 AM 2 min read

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Gainers

  • Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 23.3% to $2.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
  • Pure Storage PSTG shares increased by 15.01% to $70.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Snowflake SNOW shares rose 13.52% to $227.5. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
  • Xunlei XNET stock rose 8.98% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.6 million.
  • Taoping TAOP shares rose 8.49% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.

Losers

  • SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock decreased by 18.0% to $2.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
  • Domo DOMO shares decreased by 14.63% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $706.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
  • LivePerson LPSN stock decreased by 13.65% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
  • NetApp NTAP stock decreased by 8.59% to $102.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
  • Nutanix NTNX stock decreased by 7.43% to $64.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
  stock decreased by 6.15% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.




















© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

