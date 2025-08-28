12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Gainers
- Ascent Solar Technologies ASTI stock moved upwards by 23.3% to $2.59 during Thursday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $6.4 million.
- Pure Storage PSTG shares increased by 15.01% to $70.0. The company's market cap stands at $19.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Snowflake SNOW shares rose 13.52% to $227.5. The company's market cap stands at $66.8 billion. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Gryphon Digital Mining GRYP stock moved upwards by 9.09% to $1.32. The company's market cap stands at $100.1 million.
- Xunlei XNET stock rose 8.98% to $7.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $416.6 million.
- Taoping TAOP shares rose 8.49% to $3.45. The company's market cap stands at $2.7 million.
Losers
- SMX (Security Matters) SMX stock decreased by 18.0% to $2.96 during Thursday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $4.7 million.
- Domo DOMO shares decreased by 14.63% to $15.0. The company's market cap stands at $706.9 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- LivePerson LPSN stock decreased by 13.65% to $0.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $105.3 million.
- NetApp NTAP stock decreased by 8.59% to $102.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.4 billion. As per the press release, Q1 earnings came out yesterday.
- Nutanix NTNX stock decreased by 7.43% to $64.43. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $18.6 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Global Engine Group GLE stock decreased by 6.15% to $0.64. The company's market cap stands at $12.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ASTIAscent Solar Technologies Inc
$2.06-1.90%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
15.37
Growth
23.35
Quality
N/A
Value
7.34
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
DOMODomo Inc
$15.27-13.1%
GLEGlobal Engine Group Holding Ltd
$0.6500-4.87%
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.329.09%
LPSNLivePerson Inc
$0.9411-13.7%
NTAPNetApp Inc
$102.50-8.59%
NTNXNutanix Inc
$64.16-7.82%
PSTGPure Storage Inc
$70.2615.4%
SMXSMX (Security Matters) PLC
$3.40-5.82%
SNOWSnowflake Inc
$227.5713.6%
TAOPTaoping Inc
$3.458.49%
XNETXunlei Ltd
$7.288.98%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.