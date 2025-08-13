12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- BIT Mining BTCM stock increased by 22.3% to $3.51 during Wednesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $51.2 million.
- LG Display Co LPL stock moved upwards by 20.35% to $4.91. The company's market cap stands at $4.0 billion.
- Cerence CRNC stock rose 19.69% to $13.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $471.0 million.
- Interlink Electronics LINK shares increased by 18.13% to $6.9. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $57.6 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out today.
- Intapp INTA shares increased by 15.58% to $42.67. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.8 billion. As per the news, the Q4 earnings report came out yesterday.
- Bit Origin BTOG shares increased by 14.24% to $0.56. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $28.7 million.
Losers
- FOXO Technologies FOXO shares declined by 90.2% to $0.01 during Wednesday's regular session.
- CoreWeave CRWV shares declined by 17.87% to $122.18. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.6 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Ondas Holdings ONDS stock declined by 15.86% to $3.61. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $770.3 million. The company's, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Global Engine Group GLE shares fell 13.9% to $0.73. The company's market cap stands at $15.5 million.
- SmartKem SMTK stock fell 13.42% to $0.71. The company's market cap stands at $3.6 million. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out yesterday.
- Prairie Operating PROP stock declined by 13.17% to $2.94. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $148.1 million. As per the news, the Q2 earnings report came out yesterday. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
