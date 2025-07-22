12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers

Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 23.3% to $2.54 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $257.5 million.

Losers

ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares declined by 44.9% to $0.47 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.

shares decreased by 11.19% to $26.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion. NOVONIX NVX stock declined by 9.9% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.5 million.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.