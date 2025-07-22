12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session

Gainers
- Lightwave Logic LWLG shares rose 23.3% to $2.54 during Tuesday's regular session. The company's market cap stands at $257.5 million.
- Aehr Test System AEHR shares increased by 21.51% to $19.99. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $489.7 million.
- Trident Digital Tech TDTH stock increased by 19.99% to $2.4. The company's market cap stands at $129.0 million.
- Daqo New Energy DQ stock rose 18.51% to $24.96. The company's market cap stands at $1.3 billion.
- Foxx Development Hldgs FOXX shares rose 11.85% to $6.04. The company's market cap stands at $36.6 million.
- Mega Fortune Co MGRT shares moved upwards by 10.62% to $3.57. The company's market cap stands at $44.4 million.
Losers
- ReAlpha Tech AIRE shares declined by 44.9% to $0.47 during Tuesday's regular session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $47.6 million.
- PicoCELA PCLA shares declined by 32.12% to $0.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.9 million.
- Cambium Networks CMBM shares decreased by 14.71% to $1.16. The company's market cap stands at $38.4 million.
- Badger Meter BMI stock decreased by 13.4% to $212.38. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $7.2 billion. As per the press release, Q2 earnings came out today.
- Ouster OUST shares decreased by 11.19% to $26.04. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $1.5 billion.
- NOVONIX NVX stock declined by 9.9% to $1.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $289.5 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/
