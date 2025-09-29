Earnings Scheduled For September 29, 2025

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is projected to report quarterly loss at $0.41 per share on revenue of $5.31 million.
• Uxin (NASDAQ: UXIN) is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Vail Resorts (NYSE: MTN) is likely to report quarterly loss at $4.74 per share on revenue of $273.69 million.
• Precision Optics Corp (NASDAQ: POCI) is expected to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ: FEAM) is estimated to report earnings for its fourth quarter.
• Jefferies Financial Gr (NYSE: JEF) is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.80 per share on revenue of $1.91 billion.
• Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $1.19 per share on revenue of $240.20 million.
• IDT (NYSE: IDT) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.91 per share on revenue of $310.00 million.
• ReposiTrak (NYSE: TRAK) is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $6.25 million.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
