December 11, 2024 3:32 AM 2 min read

Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2024

by Benzinga Insights Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Comments

Companies Reporting Before The Bell

• Vera Bradley VRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $98.70 million.

• REV Group REVG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $603.33 million.

• Macy's M is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.

• Cognyte Software CGNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $87.42 million.

• Kanzhun BZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $266.36 million.

• Photronics PLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $218.00 million.

• Waterdrop WDH is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

Companies Reporting After The Bell

• Nordson NDSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $736.79 million.

• Oxford Industries OXM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $316.83 million.

• Adobe ADBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.

• Champions Oncology CSBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.05 million.

• 17 Education & Technology YQ is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.

• Kewaunee Scientific KEQU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

ADBE Logo
ADBEAdobe Inc
$547.990.17%
Overview Rating:
Good
62.5%
Technicals Analysis
100
0100
Financials Analysis
40
0100
Overview
BZ Logo
BZKanzhun Ltd
$14.784.75%
CGNT Logo
CGNTCognyte Software Ltd
$9.206.73%
CSBR Logo
CSBRChampions Oncology Inc
$5.291.54%
KEQU Logo
KEQUKewaunee Scientific Corp
$41.22-%
M Logo
MMacy's Inc
$16.71-0.06%
NDSN Logo
NDSNNordson Corp
$252.87-%
OXM Logo
OXMOxford Industries Inc
$83.29-%
PLAB Logo
PLABPhotronics Inc
$25.902.29%
REVG Logo
REVGREV Group Inc
$30.503.04%
VRA Logo
VRAVera Bradley Inc
$5.542.97%
WDH Logo
WDHWaterdrop Inc
$1.242.48%
YQ Logo
YQ17 Education & Technology Group Inc
$1.751.16%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Date
ticker
name
Actual EPS
EPS Surprise
Actual Rev
Rev Surprise
Click to see more Earnings updates
Posted In:
EarningsBZI-UEEarnings Scheduled
Benzinga simplifies the market for smarter investing

Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.

Join Now: Free!

Popular Channels

Tools & Features

Partners & Contributors

About Benzinga

© 2024 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved