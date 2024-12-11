Earnings Scheduled For December 11, 2024

Companies Reporting Before The Bell
• Vera Bradley VRA is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.06 per share on revenue of $98.70 million.
• REV Group REVG is expected to report quarterly earnings at $0.49 per share on revenue of $603.33 million.
• Macy's M is projected to report quarterly earnings at $0.03 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion.
• Cognyte Software CGNT is expected to report quarterly loss at $0.04 per share on revenue of $87.42 million.
• Kanzhun BZ is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.22 per share on revenue of $266.36 million.
• Photronics PLAB is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.52 per share on revenue of $218.00 million.
• Waterdrop WDH is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
Companies Reporting After The Bell
• Nordson NDSN is projected to report quarterly earnings at $2.59 per share on revenue of $736.79 million.
• Oxford Industries OXM is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $0.09 per share on revenue of $316.83 million.
• Adobe ADBE is estimated to report quarterly earnings at $4.66 per share on revenue of $5.54 billion.
• Champions Oncology CSBR is likely to report quarterly earnings at $0.01 per share on revenue of $13.05 million.
• 17 Education & Technology YQ is estimated to report earnings for its third quarter.
• Kewaunee Scientific KEQU is estimated to report earnings for its second quarter.
This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.
