Cannabis Stock Movers For May 28, 2025

GAINERS:
- Maple Leaf Green World MGWFF shares closed up 96.38% at $0.03
- Global Compliance FUAPF shares closed up 88.89% at $0.00
- C21 Investments CXXIF shares closed up 23.28% at $0.18
- 1933 Industries TGIFF shares closed up 15.38% at $0.00
- Urban-gro UGRO shares closed up 8.11% at $0.35
- Canopy Gwth CGC shares closed up 5.29% at $1.77
- Currenc Group CURR shares closed up 4.31% at $0.52
LOSERS:
- Rocky Mountain High RMHB shares closed down 28.57% at $0.00
- 4Front Ventures FFNTF shares closed down 28.57% at $0.0005
- CordovaCann LVRLF shares closed down 25.38% at $0.05
- CV Sciences CVSI shares closed down 10.68% at $0.02
- CNBX Pharmaceuticals CNBX shares closed down 7.14% at $0.00
- MariMed MRMD shares closed down 5.61% at $0.07
- iAnthus Capital Hldgs ITHUF shares closed down 4.72% at $0.01
- Leafbuyer Techs LBUY shares closed down 4.55% at $0.02
- GrowGeneration GRWG shares closed down 4.24% at $1.13
- 22nd Century Group XXII shares closed down 3.88% at $0.77
