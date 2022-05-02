The Met Gala Returns: Whose Gilded Glamour Is Turning Heads?

The Met Gala's red carpet has been rolled out again on its traditional first Monday in May party date.

What Happened: The ball, its more formal name the Costume Institute Gala, benefits the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City.

This year's co-chairs for the May 2 white-tie event are Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Regina King and Lin-Manuel Miranda with honorary co-chairs Tom Ford, Vogue Editor-in-Chief Anna Wintour and Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, owned by Meta Platforms Inc FB.

Despite being a benefit, all are not invited: the event is organized by Vogue with Wintour carefully vetting the guest list.

The theme for 2022 is "In America: An Anthology of Fashion," which coincides with the exhibition at the museum, on view through Sept. 5.

Why It Matters: But what most people want to know — or see — is how guests interpret the theme, with Vogue — which is livestreaming it — encouraging "gilded glamour." Labels such as Louis Vuitton, Fendi and Christian Dior, owned by LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SA (OTC: LVMUY) will vie with Groupe Artemis' Kering-owned Gucci, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen and Saint Laurent, as well as Versace, owned by Capri Holdings CPRI, Ralph Lauren and other major designers and labels, including co-honorary host Ford to dressing the celebrities, actors, actresses, musicians, models, artists and society mainstays.

In addition to the Vogue livestream, be sure to check out the looks on Twitter Inc TWTR and Instagram as #MetGala,

