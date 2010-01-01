Sue Strachan

Sue Strachan is a copy editor and reporter at Benzinga. She was a reporter and columnist at the New Orleans Times-Picayune, as well as editor and writer for a number of publications. She received a bachelor of arts in English from Tulane University.
Rosalynn Carter, Wife Of The 39th President Who Was Known For Her Activism, Dies At 96
This story has been updated to reflect the latest information on former First Lady Rosalynn Carter's passing. 
Ford CEO Jim Farley Announces Tesla Supercharger Partnership With Elon Musk During Twitter Space
Putting competition aside, Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk and Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) CEO Jim Farley announced via Twitter Spaces a new collaboration between the two companies.
Ron DeSantis Talks Education, Book Banning, Immigration — And The 'Swamp' — In Twitter Space With Elon Musk
It was the social media first that almost didn't happen — or at least with multiple technical delays.
The Business of Love: 5 Movies To Watch Where The Bottom Line Is Romance
Valentine’s Day is fast approaching and while you may or may not be contemplating a gift of roses, flowers or champagne, you may also be thinking about the gift of a romantic movie.
11 Black Wall Street Bankers, Brokers And Financiers Who Broke Early Barriers
It took 179 years after the New York Stock Exchange was established in 1792 for a Black investment firm to take a seat.
Champagnes You Can Ring In A Great 2023 On New Year's Eve With
While gains and losses in the stock market may come and go, there is one thing that remains constant: Champagne.
Benzinga's Top 5 Articles For 2022 — AKA The Year Your Grandparents Found Out Who Elon Musk Is
Who could forget 2021 and the cryptocurrency craze?
Forbes For Sale? Mystery Buyers On Tap To Purchase Media Company After Failed SPAC
At the beginning of 2022, Forbes looked like it would be part of the SPAC wave, planning to go public via a merger with Magnum Opus Acquisition Ltd. (NASDAQ: OPA).
Robinhood To Cut 23% Of Staff In Second Round Of Layoffs This Year
Robinhood Markets Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) CEO Vlad Tenev announced Tuesday in a press release the company is “reducing our headcount by approximately 23%.”
Not A Lot Of Crypto Winners And The 5 Losers For Thursday
After a brief flirtation with green on Wednesday, cryptocurrencies were seeing red on Thursday. According to CoinMarketCap, here are the top 5 losers — and only one winner — in the cryptocurrencies ranked in the top 20 market cap at publication at end of the day, Thursday, June 16.
9 Of The Most Expensive Planes In The World: What's Your Style?
Imagine airplane travel without the hassle. Seats with legroom, no person seated in front of you pushing their seat — and the fold-down tray — into your lap, no fights amongst passengers that will inevitably go viral on social media. Now, imagine this: flying on a private plane. (Though there still may be a crying baby; that alas, is universal.)
Will The White House Waive Smog Rules To Lower Gas Prices?
To lower gasoline prices, the U.S. White House is considering waiving more guidelines that aim at reducing summertime smog, according to a Reuters report.
Jif Peanut Butter Recall In US And Canada Due To Salmonella: What You Need To Know
The U.S.
10 Most Expensive Restaurant Meals In The US: Can Anyone Spare $950 For Sushi?
Is there a dining experience worth $950? Per person? The answer is yes for gourmands and adventurous diners with wallets that haven’t seen any crypto-like wallet downturn. There are a plethora of restaurants serving up sublime, savory and so-pretty-you-don’t-want-to-eat-it — but will take photos for Instagram — meals that make the price tag palatable.
Jack Dorsey To Hit The Twitter CEO Repeat Button? Wild Charles Thinks So
There's never a dull moment with the possible Twitter Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) buyout by Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk.
Tom Brady Has His Next Career Lined Up Once He Retires From The NFL
To retire or not to retire? That has been the question Tom Brady has been pondering over the last few months.
Why Does Brittney Griner Play Basketball In Russia? The Answer Is $imple
WNBA star Brittney Griner is still in a Russian jail after 11 weeks, detained by Russian authorities who claimed they found vape cartridges in her luggage. Currently, the U.S.
Music Fans Are Summer Lovin' Live Nation's $25 Concert Week Tickets To Shows Throughout US, Canada
Want to see Willie Nelson for $25? You can in Branson, Missouri this Saturday if you purchase a ticket during Live Nation’s Concert Week, May 4 to 10.
Dave Chappelle Attacked at Hollywood Bowl Show, LAPD Arrests Suspect: What You Need To Know
Comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage Tuesday evening at the Hollywood Bowl during Netflix Is A Joke: The Festival.
Elon Musk Brings Mom As Date To Met Gala: What Happened Next?
When you are Elon Musk, the richest man in the world and don't have a significant other to take as a date to the Met Gala — one of the most photographed events of the year — who are you going to ask? Mom, of course.