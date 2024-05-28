Nvidia Now Worth More Than Tesla, Exxon, Walmart, Costco, Netflix, Intel, Disney And Pepsi Combined: The Rise Of An AI Powerhouse

Loading... Loading...

Semiconductor giant NVIDIA Corp NVDA hit new all-time highs on Tuesday, with investors potentially even more bullish as news that Elon Musk could be building a supercomputer using Nvidia products circulates.

What Happened: Nvidia shares closed up 7.13% to $1,140.59 on Tuesday, hitting new all-time highs and taking the market capitalization to $2.805 trillion. The company hit a market capitalization of $1 trillion in May 2023 and continues to soar.

With its new all-time highs and surging market capitalization, Nvidia is getting closer to the only two public companies worth more in value: Microsoft Corp MSFT and Apple Inc AAPL rank first and second at market capitalizations of $3.20 trillion and $2.91 trillion respectively.

With the impressive move, investors may be surprised to hear that Nvidia is now worth more than the combined value of eight of the most recognized companies worldwide.

Here are the companies Nvidia is now worth more than with their current market capitalization ranking from CompaniesMarketCap.com.

Tesla Inc TSLA(14th): $563.7 billion

Walmart WMT(16th): $524.4 billion

Exxon Mobil XOM(17th): $515.3 billion

Costco Wholesale Corporation COST( 25th): $360.7 billion

Netflix Inc NFLX(34th): $279.7 billion

PepsiCo PEP(45th): $238.4 billion

Walt Disney Co DIS(64th): $186.8 billion

Intel Corporation INTC(109th): $132.2 billion

Add up the market capitalizations of the eight companies and you get $2.80 trillion, which means you would still have some room left to equal the valuation of Nvidia.

Why It's Important: The exercise above illustrates how valuable Nvidia is and how much the company has risen in value over the past year.

The high valuation of Nvidia being worth all of these companies combined draws parallel to years ago when Tesla was worth the combined value of all of the automotive companies combined.

Nvidia shares have soared in value, up 273% over the last year. The stocks was one of the best performers in the S&P 500 in 2023 and could soon be on the radar of being added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

