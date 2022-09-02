ñol

çais
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
ñol

çais
Personal Finance
Alts
Alternative Investment Platforms
Best Real Estate Crowdfunding Platforms
REITs Versus Crowdfunding
How to Invest in Artwork
Best Alternative Investments
Best Alternative Investment Platforms
Crypto
Cannabis
News
Earnings
Interviews
Deals
Regulations
Psychedelics
TV
Watch
YouTube
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%

White House May Ask For $25B Emergency Funding For COVID-19, Monkeypox

by Vandana Singh, Benzinga Editor
September 2, 2022 1:50 PM | 1 min read
White House May Ask For $25B Emergency Funding For COVID-19, Monkeypox
  • The White House is seeking $44.5 billion in emergency funding from Congress for Covid-19 and monkeypox and back Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal reported citing administration officials.
  • The White House is asking about $22.4 billion for Covid-19 vaccines, trials, and testing; $3.9 billion to fight against monkeypox; and $4.5 billion to prepare for and recover from natural disasters.
  • The administration is also asking for $13.7 billion to continue supporting Ukraine. 
  • Last month, the White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator said the Biden administration would stop buying COVID-19 vaccines and treatments as the U.S. plans to get out of the crisis phase.
  • Congress must vote on a spending bill by the end of September to avoid a partial government shutdown as the lawmakers expect to use a stopgap funding measure that will help maintain funding levels for the short term.
  • Spending bills require 60 votes, and in the 50-50 Senate, at least 10 Republicans would need to back any bill that contained the administration’s request.
  • In May, Congress passed a nearly $40 billion military and economic aid package to help Ukraine, and lawmakers expect further funding needs as the war continues.
  • Photo via Wikimedia Commons

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In: BriefsCOVID-19 CoronavirusCOVID-19 VaccineMonkeypoxBiotechGovernmentNewsHealth CareFinancingTop StoriesGeneral