Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Bavarian Nordic is a biotechnology company focused on the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of cancer immunotherapies and vaccines for infectious diseases. The company has a specific focus on diseases for which the unmet medical need is high. Bavarian generates revenue through government research and development and supply contracts, and from its commercial partnerships. The vast majority of the company's revenue is generated in the Netherlands, followed by the United States, Canada, and other geographic markets.

Bavarian Nordic Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK: BVNRY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Bavarian Nordic's (BVNRY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Bavarian Nordic.

Q

What is the target price for Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Bavarian Nordic

Q

Current Stock Price for Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY)?

A

The stock price for Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK: BVNRY) is $9.53 last updated Tue Feb 15 2022 19:22:44 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Bavarian Nordic.

Q

When is Bavarian Nordic (OTCPK:BVNRY) reporting earnings?

A

Bavarian Nordic does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Bavarian Nordic.

Q

What sector and industry does Bavarian Nordic (BVNRY) operate in?

A

Bavarian Nordic is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.