Daily Biotech Pulse: Bausch Health To Appeal Xifaxan Patent Decision, Bristol Myers Drug Combo Fails In Kidney Cancer Trial, Sarepta's Duchenne Candidate Update

Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours:
Stocks In Focus
Bausch Health To Appeal Expected Court Decision On Xifaxan Patents
Bausch Health Companies Inc BHC said it intends to appeal a decision that would likely invalidate patents related to Xifaxan.
"We are disappointed with today's development. We strongly disagree with any conclusion that our patents are not valid and intend to file an appeal to any such order," said Thomas Appio, CEO of Bausch Health.
Bausch said it expects the court to enjoin Norwich's ANDA until the HE patents expire in 2029. If Norwich removes HE safety data to avoid the patents, the company said it would "vigorously oppose" the move.
European Approval For Abbvie's Rinvoq In Spondyloarthritis
The European Commission has approved AbbVie Inc's ABBV Rinvoq (upadacitinib) for active non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis in adult patients with objective signs of inflammation who did not respond to nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs.
ImmunityBio's Bladder Cancer Candidate Under FDA Review
The FDA accepted for review ImmunityBio Inc's IBRX marketing application seeking approval for N-803 for BCG-unresponsive non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer carcinoma in situ with or without Ta or T1 disease.
The company filed the application based on positive results from a series of studies, including the ongoing QUILT 3.032 trial.
The Prescription Drug User Fee Act target action date is May 23, 2023.
Icosavax Shifts Focus On Bivalent Strategy For COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate After Antigen Instability Issues
Icosavax Inc ICVX announced the results of an end-to-end drug product investigation of IVX-411, a VLP vaccine candidate displaying the SARS-CoV-2 receptor-binding domain (RBD).
The investigation followed the company's Phase 1/2 topline interim data results.
Results of the investigation confirmed the company's initial hypothesis that the reduced potency observed for IVX-411 was antigen-specific.
Bristol Myers's Opdivo/Yervoy Combo Flunks In Kidney Cancer Trial
Bristol Myers Squibb & Co's BMY Part A of the Phase 3 CheckMate -914 trial evaluating Opdivo (nivolumab) plus Yervoy (ipilimumab) as an adjuvant treatment for localized renal cell carcinoma did not meet the primary endpoint of disease-free survival.
The study included kidney cancer patients who have undergone full or partial kidney removal and are at moderate or high risk of relapse.
Enanta's COVID-19 Treatment Shows Favorable Action In Healthy Participants
Enanta Pharmaceuticals Inc ENTA has announced topline data from a Phase 1 study of EDP-235 in healthy adult subjects.
EDP-235, a coronavirus 3CL protease inhibitor, is designed to be a once-daily, oral antiviral treatment for COVID-19.
Data from the Phase 1 study demonstrated favorable safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetics with strong exposure multiples over the EC90.
Sarepta Expects Duchenne Candidate To Go Before FDA This Year
Sarepta Therapeutics Inc SRPT intends to submit a marketing application to the FDA seeking approval for SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) to treat ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.
SRP-9001 is an investigational gene therapy developed for Duchenne in partnership with Roche Holdings AG RHHBY.
"We look forward to a collaborative review commencing this year and running through the first half of 2023," said Doug Ingram, president & CEO of Sarepta.
Adamis Provides Update On COVID-19 Treatment Study
Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation ADMP provided an update on its ongoing U.S. Phase 2/3 trial of Tempol as a treatment for COVID-19.
The next Data Safety Monitoring Board (DSMB) meeting to review interim data results has been scheduled for late September.
The DSMB previously met to evaluate the clinical and safety data from interim analyses in March and June 2022, and both times recommended that the study continues without modification.
Offerings
VolitionRx Limited VNRX commenced an underwritten public offering of its common stock.
On The Radar
PDUFA Dates
Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc ARQT: Roflumilast cream for psoriasis in adults and adolescents.
Earnings
AstraZeneca Plc AZN: Before the market open.
ImmunoGen Inc IMGN: Before the market open.
AbbVie Inc ABBV: Before the market open.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.