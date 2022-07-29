Sarepta Therapeutics Announces Intent to Submit an Accelerated Approval Biologics License Application for its Gene Therapy SRP-9001 to Treat Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. SRPT, the leader in precision genetic medicine for rare diseases, today announced its intent to submit a Biologics License Application (BLA) seeking accelerated approval for SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) to treat ambulant individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy. SRP-9001 is an investigational gene therapy for Duchenne being developed in partnership with Roche.



"We are delighted to confirm that based on the feedback we received following a thorough and in-depth review, we intend to submit a BLA for our SRP-9001 gene therapy to treat Duchenne muscular dystrophy this fall. We look forward to a collaborative review commencing this year and running through the first half of 2023," said Doug Ingram, president and chief executive officer, Sarepta Therapeutics. "Duchenne robs children daily and hourly of their muscle, stealing them bit by bit from their families and loved ones. Guided by rigorous science and productive regulatory discussions, our goal is to move with the urgency desperately needed by the patient community, and our upcoming BLA filing for SRP-9001 serves that goal."

SRP-9001 was granted Fast Track designation in July 2020, an FDA process designed to facilitate the development and expedited review of drugs that treat serious conditions and fill unmet medical needs. In addition to Fast Track, SRP-9001 has also been granted Rare Pediatric Disease (RPD) designation in the United States, and Orphan Drug status in the United States, the European Union, Switzerland and Japan.

About SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec)

SRP-9001 (delandistrogene moxeparvovec) is an investigational gene transfer therapy intended to deliver SRP-9001 to muscle tissue for the targeted production of functional components of dystrophin. Sarepta is responsible for global development and manufacturing for SRP-9001 and plans to commercialize SRP-9001 in the United States upon receiving FDA approval. In December 2019, Roche partnered with Sarepta to combine Roche's global reach, commercial presence and regulatory expertise with Sarepta's gene therapy candidate for Duchenne to accelerate access to SRP-9001 for patients outside the United States.

About Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy

Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) is a rare, fatal neuromuscular genetic disease that occurs in approximately one in every 3,500-5,000 newborn males worldwide. DMD is caused by a change or mutation in the gene that encodes instructions for dystrophin. Symptoms of DMD usually appear in infants and toddlers. Affected children may experience developmental delays such as difficulty in walking, climbing stairs or standing from a sitting position. As the disease progresses, muscle weakness in the lower limbs spreads to the arms and other areas. Most patients require full-time use of a wheelchair in their early teens, and then progressively lose the ability to independently perform activities of daily living such as using the restroom, bathing and feeding. Eventually, increasing difficulty in breathing due to respiratory muscle dysfunction requires ventilation support, and cardiac dysfunction can lead to heart failure. The condition is universally fatal, and patients usually succumb to the disease in their twenties.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta is on an urgent mission: engineer precision genetic medicine for rare diseases that devastate lives and cut futures short. We hold leadership positions in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) and limb-girdle muscular dystrophies (LGMDs), and we currently have more than 40 programs in various stages of development. Our vast pipeline is driven by our multi-platform Precision Genetic Medicine Engine in gene therapy, RNA and gene editing. For more information, please visit www.sarepta.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

