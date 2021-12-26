 Skip to main content

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Dec.26-Jan. 1): Xeris FDA Decision, Pending Clinical Readouts In Focus In Final Week Of Year
Shanthi Rexaline , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 26, 2021 9:53am   Comments
Biopharma stocks eked out modest gains in the week ending Dec. 23, with regulatory decisions, clinical readouts and COVID-19 treatment and vaccine developments dictating sentiment.

The week's news was headlined by the Food and Drug Administration issuing emergency use authorizations for two oral COVID-19 antiviral pills. Pfizer, Inc. (NYSE: PFE) received authorization for its oral drug Paxlovid on Wednesday, followed by Merck & Co., Inc.'s (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: BVXV) rallied strongly after it announced in-licensing of nano-sized COVID-19 antibody.

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) was among the worst performers of the week after the company's investigational compound flunked late-stage studies in inflammation of the digestive tract.

Here are the key biopharma catalysts for the unfolding week:

PDUFA Dates

The FDA is scheduled to announce its verdict on Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: XERS) new drug application for Recorlev (levoketoconazole), an investigational adrenal steroidogenesis inhibitor in development for the treatment of patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome.

Clinical Readouts/Presentations

Year-end Releases

Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL): Top-line results from the second placebo-controlled AVATAR Phase 2/3 study of Anavex2-73 for the treatment of adult patients with Rett syndrome and top-line results from the placebo-controlled Phase 1 ANAVEX 3-71-001 study evaluating ANAVEX3-71 in humans

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA): results of Phase 3 study off tradipitant in gastroparesis

Second-Half Data Releases

Adagene Inc. (NASDAQ: ADAG): Results from ongoing dose escalation of ADG126 monotherapy in solid tumors

Fourth-quarter Releases

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRBP): topline data from the National Institutes of Health-sponsored Phase 2 study of lenabasum in systemic lupus erythematosus

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR): initial VIR-111, its HIV vaccine candidate, immunology data

Avalo Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVTX): opline Phase 1b data for AVTX-002 in moderate to severe Crohn's disease patients expected

December Releases

Taysha Gene Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSHA): clinical safety and MFM32 functional data for TSHA-120 from the highest dose cohort of 3.5x1014 total vg in giant axonal neuropathy and preliminary clinical safety data and Hex A enzyme activity in the plasma and cerebral spinal fluid for TSHA-101 in GM2 gangliosidosis

2021/Late-2021 Releases

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: BBIO): topline results from Part A of the Phase 3 ATTRibute-CM trial of Acoramidis for transthyretin amyloid cardiomyopathy (late-2021)

Related Link: How Much Revenue Could Pfizer's Oral COVID-19 Pill Fetch?

