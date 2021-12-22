 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allakos' Shares Nosedive After Lirentelimab Studies Fail To Achieve Statistical Significance On Symptomatic Endpoints
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 22, 2021 8:57am   Comments
Share:
Allakos' Shares Nosedive After Lirentelimab Studies Fail To Achieve Statistical Significance On Symptomatic Endpoints

Allakos Inc (NASDAQ: ALLK) reported data from ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic gastritis (EG) or eosinophilic duodenitis (EoD) and KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 study of lirentelimab in eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE). 

  • Both ENIGMA 2 and KRYPTOS studies met their histologic co-primary endpoints but did not achieve statistical significance on the patient-reported symptomatic co-primary endpoints.
  • In the ENIGMA 2 Phase 3 trial, the proportion of responders in the lirentelimab arm was 84.6%, versus 4.5% in the placebo arm (p<0.0001).
  • The Absolute mean change in patient-reported Total Symptom Score was -10 versus -11.5 (p=0.343).
  • The proportion of responders in the KRYPTOS Phase 2/3 trial was 87.9% and 92.5% in lirentelimab high dose and low dose arms, compared to 10.9% in the placebo group.
  • Absolute mean change in the patient-reported change in difficulty in swallowing (-17.4, p=0.237), (-11.9, p=0.247) and -14.6.
  • No new safety signals were observed. Mild to moderate infusion-related reactions occurred in 39% of high dose lirentelimab-treated patients, 26% of low dose lirentelimab-treated patients, and 12% of placebo-treated patients.
  • Price action: ALLK shares plunged 87.3% at $10.75 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALLK)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Allakos Slips Negative Late-Stage Data, Pfizer & Merck Announce Fresh COVID Pill Deal With UK, Regulatory Setback For Takeda
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Short Ideas Health Care Movers Trading Ideas General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com