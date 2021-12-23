FDA Approves Another COVID-19 Antiviral Pill, This Time From Merck
The FDA has approved Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) molnupiravir to treat mild-to-moderate COVID-19 in adults.
- Molnupiravir is not authorized for use in patients younger than 18 years of age because molnupiravir may affect bone and cartilage growth.
- The agency approved Pfizer Inc's (NYSE: PFE) Paxlovid for patients aged 12 years who are at high risk for progression to severe COVID-19.
- Molnupiravir is a medication that works by introducing errors into the SARS-CoV-2 virus' genetic code, which prevents the virus from further replicating.
- The treatment is administered as four 200 milligram capsules taken orally every 12 hours for five days. It is not authorized for use for longer than five consecutive days.
- The primary data supporting this EUA for molnupiravir are from the MOVe-OUT trial.
- Of the 709 people who received molnupiravir, 6.8% were hospitalized or died compared to 9.7% of the 699 people who received a placebo.
- Of the people who received molnupiravir, one died during the follow-up period compared to nine placebo patients.
- Side effects observed in the trial included diarrhea, nausea, and dizziness.
- Also, molnupiravir is not recommended during pregnancy, as it may cause fetal harm.
- Price Action: MRK shares are down 0.25% at $75.97 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs COVID-19 CoronavirusBiotech News Health Care FDA General