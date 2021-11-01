 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

AstraZeneca's Medimmune Terminates DNA Cancer Vaccine Program With Inovio
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 01, 2021 7:41am   Comments
Share:
AstraZeneca's Medimmune Terminates DNA Cancer Vaccine Program With Inovio
  • MedImmune Limited, a unit of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), has notified Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) to terminate the DNA cancer vaccine development program agreement.
  • Under the agreement, MedImmune acquired exclusive rights to INO-3112 immunotherapy, renamed MEDI0457, targeting cancers caused by human papillomavirus types 16 and 18.
  • Inovio has now regained the rights to INO-3112 and is no longer eligible to receive future milestones or royalties.
  • MedImmune is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial of MEDI0457 in head and neck squamous cell carcinomas and plans to complete the clinical study report by the end of 2022.
  • Read Next: Inovio To Start Global Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial.
  • Price Action: INO shares are up 0.84% at $7.20, while AZN shares are down 0.30% at $62.19 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AZN + AZNCF)

AstraZeneca To Offload Some Drug Rights To Covis Pharma For $270M
Millions Of JNJ COVID-19 Shots Sit Idle At Emergent's Baltimore Plant: Reuters
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
AstraZeneca's Imfinzi/Chemo Combo Strikes First Immunotherapy Wins In Bile Duct Cancer Trial
AstraZeneca Pulls Plug On MCL-1 Cancer Drug Trial
Novavax Shares Plunge To Lowest Levels Since Mid-May As COVID-19 Vaccine Woes Continue
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com