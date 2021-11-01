AstraZeneca's Medimmune Terminates DNA Cancer Vaccine Program With Inovio
- MedImmune Limited, a unit of AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN), has notified Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: INO) to terminate the DNA cancer vaccine development program agreement.
- Under the agreement, MedImmune acquired exclusive rights to INO-3112 immunotherapy, renamed MEDI0457, targeting cancers caused by human papillomavirus types 16 and 18.
- Inovio has now regained the rights to INO-3112 and is no longer eligible to receive future milestones or royalties.
- MedImmune is currently conducting a Phase 2 trial of MEDI0457 in head and neck squamous cell carcinomas and plans to complete the clinical study report by the end of 2022.
- Price Action: INO shares are up 0.84% at $7.20, while AZN shares are down 0.30% at $62.19 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
