Inovio To Start Global Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2021 10:32am   Comments
  • The regulatory authority of Brazil has signed off Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: INO) global Phase 3 segment of its INNOVATE Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800, DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
  • Related Content: Inovio's DNA COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Triggers Immune Response In Pivotal Study.
  • Inovio plans to conduct the global Phase 3 segment in multiple countries, including Brazil, with partner Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd.
  • Phase 3 will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen (2.0 mg per dose), administered one month apart. 
  • The primary endpoint of the trial is virologically confirmed COVID-19.
  • Also Read: Inovio's Pan-COVID-19 Vaccine Candidate Can Provide Immune Responses Against Variants.
  • Earlier this month, China signed off two clinical trials for heterologous boosting with INO-4800 through Advaccine as the trial sponsor. 
  • Working with Sinovac Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: SVA), Advaccine will evaluate the heterologous prime-boost sequential immunizations using INO-4800 and CoronaVac.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
  • Price Action: INO shares are up 9.47% at $9.23 during the market session on the last check Thursday.

