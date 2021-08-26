Inovio To Start Global Late-Stage COVID-19 Vaccine Trial
- The regulatory authority of Brazil has signed off Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: INO) global Phase 3 segment of its INNOVATE Phase 2/3 trial for INO-4800, DNA COVID-19 vaccine candidate.
- Inovio plans to conduct the global Phase 3 segment in multiple countries, including Brazil, with partner Advaccine Biopharmaceuticals Suzhou Co Ltd.
- Phase 3 will evaluate the efficacy of INO-4800 in a two-dose regimen (2.0 mg per dose), administered one month apart.
- The primary endpoint of the trial is virologically confirmed COVID-19.
- Earlier this month, China signed off two clinical trials for heterologous boosting with INO-4800 through Advaccine as the trial sponsor.
- Working with Sinovac Biotech Ltd (NASDAQ: SVA), Advaccine will evaluate the heterologous prime-boost sequential immunizations using INO-4800 and CoronaVac.
- Price Action: INO shares are up 9.47% at $9.23 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
