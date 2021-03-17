Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccination Could Protect Pregnant Women, Newborns, Study In Israel Suggests: Reuters
According to a small study conducted in Israel, pregnant women vaccinated against COVID-19 could pass along protection to their babies, Reuters reported.
- In the research conducted in February, antibodies were detected in all 20 women who got both doses of the Pfizer Inc (NYSE) / BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) vaccine during their third trimester of pregnancy and in their newborns through placental transfer.
- “Our findings highlight that vaccination of pregnant women may provide maternal and neonatal protection from SARS-CoV-2 infection,” the study said.
- The authors noted the small size of the study and said further research was necessary to measure the effect of vaccination at different stages of pregnancy.
- Pfizer/BioNTech said last month they had started a 4,000-volunteer international study to evaluate the safety and effectiveness of their COVID-19 vaccine in healthy pregnant women.
- The trial will also assess whether vaccinated pregnant women transfer protective antibodies to their babies.
