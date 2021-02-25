Moderna To Test New COVID-19 Vaccine Targeting South Africa Strain
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) is experimenting with several potential methods of combating the new COVID-19 virus strain, including:
- The South Africa variant-specific booster candidate at the 50 µg dose level and lower.
- An additional booster shot combining the South Africa-specific vaccine and its existing vaccine in a single vaccine at the 50 µg dose level and lower.
- The third dose of its existing authorized vaccine, as a booster at the 50 µg dose level. Dosing has already begun.
- Evaluate both the combined vaccine and the South Africa-specific as an initial shot for people who haven’t yet been vaccinated, at the 100 µg dose level and lower.
- The company completed manufacturing raw material for a booster shot of its COVID-19 vaccine modified to target the South Africa strain, also known as B.1.351.
- The latest jab, code-named mRNA-1273.351, has been shipped to the US National Institutes of Health for additional study.
- Phase 1 trial will be led and funded by the NIH’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
- In parallel, the company will be conducting its own clinical studies to support regulatory filings for any booster vaccine or updated primary vaccine.
- Price Action: MRNA is up 4.46% at $151.25 in premarket trading on the last check Thursday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: COVID-19 Vaccine South AfricaBiotech News FDA General Best of Benzinga