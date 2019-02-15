Biotech stocks got some reprieve in this week amid the release of earnings, clinical trial results presentations and positive FDA actions.

Among the noteworthy developments of the week:

The FDA panel ruling in favor of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ)'s investigational therapy for treatment-resistant depression;

(NYSE: JNJ)'s investigational therapy for treatment-resistant depression; The agency's approval of Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS)'s liver fluke infestation drug Egaten and a split-dosing regimen of J&J unit Janssen's Darzalex for multiple myeloma;

(NYSE: NVS)'s liver fluke infestation drug Egaten and a split-dosing regimen of J&J unit Janssen's Darzalex for multiple myeloma; Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: GILD)'s NASH candidate flunking a late-stage study.

Here are some key developments that a biotech investor should focus on next week.

Conferences

11th International Conference on Vascular Dementia – Feb. 15-16, in Amsterdam, Netherlands Amsterdam, Netherlands

30th European Heart Diseases and Heart Failure Congress – Feb. 18-19, in Amsterdam, Netherlands

14th Annual Conference on Nephrology & Renal Care – Feb. 18-19, in Singapore City, Singapore

World Congress on Pain Medicine and Management – Feb. 20-21, in Singapore City

International Meeting on Dermato Oncology – Feb. 20-21, in Dallas, U.S.

27th Annual Congress on Cancer Science and Targeted Therapies – Feb. 20-21, 2019, San Francisco

International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 2019, Targeted Therapies of Lung Cancer Meeting – Feb. 20-23, in Santa Monica

2019 Transportation and Cellular Therapy Meetings – Feb. 20-24, Houston, Texas

International conference on Dental Research & Dental Treatments – Feb. 22-23, in Dallas

Conference Dialysis & Renal Replacement Therapy Trends – Feb. 22-23, in Dallas

2nd International Conference on Neurology and Neurosurgery – Feb. 22-23, in Abu Dhabi, UAE

American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Meeting – Feb. 22-25, in San Francisco

Clinical Trial Results

Gamida Cell Ltd (NASDAQ: GMDA) is due to present updated Phase 1 data on its non-Hodgkin lymphoma and multiple myeloma treatment candidate NAM-NK at the 2019 Transportation and Cellular Therapy Meetings on Wednesday, Feb. 20.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: TCON) will present Phase 1 data for its TRC105 in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY)'s Opdivo at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer to be held between Feb. 20 and Feb. 23.

Orchard Therapeutics PLC – ADR (NASDAQ: ORTX) is due to present Phase 1/2 data for its OTL-101, being evaluated for adenosine deaminase severe combined immunodeficiency, at the 2019 Transportation and Cellular Therapy Meetings on Friday, Feb. 22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BCRX) is scheduled to present Phase 2 data for BCX7353, its treatment candidate for angioedema attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology Annual Meeting on Saturday, Feb. 23.

Earnings

Monday, Feb. 18

Alimera Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: ALIM) (after the market close)

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Spark Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ONCE) (before the market open)

Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) (before the market open)

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) (after the market close)

InspireMD Inc (NYSE: NSPR)

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: GHDX) (after the market close)

Thursday, Feb. 21

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (after the market close)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ: DXCM) (after the market close)

EXACT Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ: EXAS) (after the market close)

Nevro Corp (NYSE: NVRO)(after the market close)

Friday, Feb. 22

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTA) (before the market open)

