Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours.

Scaling the Peaks

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week highs on Oct. 17)

Anixa Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: ANIX)

Down In The Dumps

(Biotech stocks hitting 52-week lows on Oct. 17)

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ACRS)

(NASDAQ: ACRS) Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADXS)

(NASDAQ: ADXS) Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI)

(NASDAQ: CBLI) Elanco Animal Health Inc (NYSE: ELAN)

(NYSE: ELAN) Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ: FBIO)

(NASDAQ: FBIO) Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. (NYSE: FMS)(lowered its FY18 sales and net income guidance)

(NYSE: FMS)(lowered its FY18 sales and net income guidance) IntelliPharmaCeutics Intl Inc (NASDAQ: IPCI)

(NASDAQ: IPCI) KITOV PHARMA LT/S ADR (NASDAQ: KTOV)

(NASDAQ: KTOV) Moleculin Biotech Inc (NASDAQ: MBRX)

(NASDAQ: MBRX) Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ: STIM)

(NASDAQ: STIM) Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE: SNN)

(NYSE: SNN) Translate Bio Inc (NASDAQ: TBIO)

(NASDAQ: TBIO) Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: YMAB)

Stocks In Focus

Endocyte To Be Acquired by Novartis For $2.1 Billion; Novartis Q3 Sales, Core Earnings Rise

Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT), which develops therapies for cancer treatment, announced a deal to be acquired by Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) for $24 per share, or a total equity value of $2.1 billion in cash. The per share value represents a 54 percent premium to Endocyte's closing price Oct. 17.

Separately, Novartis reported Q3 results, showing 6-percent constant currency sales growth and core net income that came in slightly above estimates. The company also raised its full-year sales outlook.

Proteostasis Reports Positive Results For Early-stage Study Of Cystic Fibrosis Combo Therapy

Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PTI) announced positive preliminary results from three double cohorts of its ongoing Phase 1 study of its proprietary combination therapy doublet PTI-808 and PTI-801, in treating cystic fibrosis.

The stock jumped 24.86 percent to $2.3599 in after-hours trading.

Aclaris Prices Common Stock Offering

Aclaris said it has priced its underwritten public offering of 8.645 million shares at $10.75 per share. The company expects gross proceeds of about $92.9 million from the offering.

The stock shed 8.71 percent to $11.11 in after-hours trading.

Takeda Gets Japanese Clearance For Shire Buy

Japanese drug maker Takeda said it has received unconditional clearance from the Japanese antitrust agency for its proposed acquisition of Shire PLC (NASDAQ: SHPG). The deal has now been vetted by regulatory authorities in multiple key jurisdictions, including the U.S., China and Brazil, among others.

Adverum Confirms Patterson as CEO

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc (NASDAQ: ADVM) announced the promotion of Leone Patterson as its president and CEO. Patterson has been serving as the interim CEO since May.

Eiger Reports Positive Mid-stage Trial Results For Viral Hepatitis Therapy

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: EIGR) announced positive Phase 2 study, end-of-treatment Data for its pegylated interferon lambda monotherapy in hepatitis Delta virus infection.

The stock rallied 4.88 percent to $12.2399 in after-hours trading.

On The Radar

Earnings

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG)(after the market close)

IPO

Osmotica Pharma priced its initial public offering, or IPO, of 6.65 million shares at $7 per share, markedly lower than the initially estimated price range of $14-$16. The shares will begin trading on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol OSMT.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals priced its upsized offering of 9.2 million at $5, lower than the estimated price range of $12-$14. The biotech that develops therapies for orphan diseases will list its shares on the Nasdaq under the ticker symbol PHAS.