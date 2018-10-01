The Week Ahead: Pepsi And Costco Earnings, Upwork IPO
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning October 1. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Economic
- U.S. PMI due at 10 a.m.
Conferences
- Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) Conference Oct. 1-4
- Cantor Global Healthcare Conference Oct. 1-3
Investor Events
- Offering lockup expiration for Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT)
- Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc (NYSE: SWX) holding analyst day 3:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Economic
- September U.S. auto sales
- API U.S. crude oil inventories at 4:30 p.m.
Conferences
- Ladenburg Thalmann 2018 Healthcare Conference
Notable Earnings Releases
Investor Events
- Ball Corporation (NYSE: BLL) analyst/investor day
Wednesday
Economics
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
- Pennsylvania State Gaming Control Board meets to discuss approval for legalized sports betting; BZ NOTE: Watch shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc (NASDAQ: PENN)
IPOs
- Upwork (UPWK)
Investor Events
- Analyst/Investor days for: Steelcase Inc (NYSE: SCS) and California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC)
- Barnes & Noble, Inc (NYSE: BKS) annual shareholder meeting
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Conferences
- New York Comic-Con Oct. 4-7
- Blackberry Limited (NYSE: BB)’s BlackBerry Security Summit in New York City
Notable Earnings Releases
- Constellation Brands, Inc (NYSE: STZ) Q2 premarket
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) Q4 after hours
IPOs
- Guardant Health (GH)
- Kodiak Sciences Inc (KOD)
FDA/Biotech
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: PRTK) PDUFA date for Omadacycline: BZ NOTE: AdCom meeting August 8th voted 14-4 in support of approval
- Roche Holding (OTC: RHHBY) PDUFA date for Hemlibra
Investor Events
- Investor meeting for Jefferies Financial Group Inc (NYSE: JEF)
- National Beverage Corp (NASDAQ: FIZZ) annual shareholder meeting
Friday
Economic
- U.S. Unemployment rate and average hourly earnings due at 8:30 a.m.
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Conferences
- San Francisco Blockchain Week Oct. 5-12
IPOs
- Elastic (ESTC)
Saturday
FDA/Biotech
