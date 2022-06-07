Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 8, 2022
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:
- SocGen taps FIS on clearing, settle (OTC: SCGLY) (NYSE: FIS)
- Citadel, Virtu eye retail crypto trades (NASDAQ: VIRT)
- Paxos debuts new financial advisor
- Bitstamp launching staking services
- Crypto DEX ApolloX added funding
- CaixaBank added a trading platform
- Coinbase launches new Talent Hub (NASDAQ: COIN)
- Brokeree intros Social Trading offer
- Torstone tapping ex-IBKR executive (NASDAQ: IBKR)
- TT, Talos enter strategic partnership
- LME CEO supports canceled trades (OTC: HKXCY)
- JPM integrating with ICE’s ETF Hub (NYSE: JPM)
- Temasek launching investment tech
👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:
- ClimateTrade & TravelX teaming up
- Citigroup plans to hire 4K tech staff (NYSE: C)
- Marqeta teams up w/Western Union (NASDAQ: MQ) (NYSE: WU)
- PayPal adds external crypto transfer (NYSE: PYPL)
- Lummis & Gillibrand intro legislation
- Grayscale hires Obama’s SC lawyer
- Kiavi proptech has added to growth
- Montreal Exchange deployed KX kit
- Feedzai, Trust Payments partnering
- ARIA Exchange adding partnership
- Geode Finance added $3M in seed
- Thought Machine launches platform
- Open bank fintech Bud added $80M
- Affirm CEO not worrying over Apple (NASDAQ: AFRM) (NASDAQ: AAPL)
- Trulioo eyes accelerated innovation
- Capitaliz expands into Asia and UK
- Mash added $6M for payments tech
- Abrdn scrapped deal to acquire Exo
- Stripe launches authentication tech
- Airwalled extends Xero partnership
- Fintech vet joined Alviere as a CRO
- Calaxy taps $26M for Web3 market
- Navigate adds $7.6M in seed funds
👉 Interesting Reads:
