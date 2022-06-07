 Skip to main content

Top News In Fintech And Beyond For June 8, 2022
Renato Capelj , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
June 07, 2022 7:44pm   Comments
👉 Top Things To Know In TradeFi:

  • SocGen taps FIS on clearing, settle (OTC: SCGLY) (NYSE: FIS)
  • Citadel, Virtu eye retail crypto trades (NASDAQ: VIRT)
  • Paxos debuts new financial advisor
  • Bitstamp launching staking services
  • Crypto DEX ApolloX added funding
  • CaixaBank added a trading platform
  • Coinbase launches new Talent Hub (NASDAQ: COIN)
  • Brokeree intros Social Trading offer
  • Torstone tapping ex-IBKR executive (NASDAQ: IBKR)
  • TT, Talos enter strategic partnership
  • LME CEO supports canceled trades (OTC: HKXCY)
  • JPM integrating with ICE’s ETF Hub (NYSE: JPM)
  • Temasek launching investment tech

👉 Top Things To Know In Fintech:

  • ClimateTrade & TravelX teaming up
  • Citigroup plans to hire 4K tech staff (NYSE: C)
  • Marqeta teams up w/Western Union (NASDAQ: MQ) (NYSE: WU)
  • PayPal adds external crypto transfer (NYSE: PYPL)
  • Lummis & Gillibrand intro legislation
  • Grayscale hires Obama’s SC lawyer
  • Kiavi proptech has added to growth
  • Montreal Exchange deployed KX kit
  • Feedzai, Trust Payments partnering
  • ARIA Exchange adding partnership
  • Geode Finance added $3M in seed
  • Thought Machine launches platform
  • Open bank fintech Bud added $80M
  • Affirm CEO not worrying over Apple (NASDAQ: AFRM) (NASDAQ: AAPL)
  • Trulioo eyes accelerated innovation
  • Capitaliz expands into Asia and UK
  • Mash added $6M for payments tech
  • Abrdn scrapped deal to acquire Exo
  • Stripe launches authentication tech
  • Airwalled extends Xero partnership
  • Fintech vet joined Alviere as a CRO
  • Calaxy taps $26M for Web3 market
  • Navigate adds $7.6M in seed funds

👉 Interesting Reads:

  • ECB definitely here to close spread
  • Renewing calls for cockpit cameras
  • 2022 market may end up doing well
  • An out from dysfunction, deprivation
  • Why DOJ hasn’t leaked Epstein list

