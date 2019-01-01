QQQ
Range
52.64 - 53.6
Vol / Avg.
73.5K/49.2K
Div / Yield
1.18/2.23%
52 Wk
52.64 - 72.4
Mkt Cap
67B
Payout Ratio
90.77
Open
53.6
P/E
40.88
EPS
2.57
Shares
1.3B
Outstanding
Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited owns and operates the stock and derivatives exchange and clearing houses in Hong Kong. HKEx operates five segments, with the cash market covering equities products while the derivatives market encompasses options and futures. The commodities division was established by the acquisition of the London Metal Exchange in 2012. The clearing business clears and settles the respective financial instruments of the above divisions and over-the-counter clearing also clears unlisted financial products. The technology division offers connection and data access to the exchange.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Hong Kong Exchanges Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Hong Kong Exchanges (OTCPK: HKXCY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Hong Kong Exchanges's (HKXCY) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Hong Kong Exchanges.

Q

What is the target price for Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Hong Kong Exchanges

Q

Current Stock Price for Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY)?

A

The stock price for Hong Kong Exchanges (OTCPK: HKXCY) is $52.866 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:50:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on October 9, 2012 to stockholders of record on August 17, 2012.

Q

When is Hong Kong Exchanges (OTCPK:HKXCY) reporting earnings?

A

Hong Kong Exchanges’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Hong Kong Exchanges.

Q

What sector and industry does Hong Kong Exchanges (HKXCY) operate in?

A

Hong Kong Exchanges is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the OTCPK.