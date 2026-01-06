Bitcoin Slips To $92,000, Pushing Down Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin

Bitcoin has slightly retraced gains from previous days, trading around $92,000 on Tuesday afternoon.

Cryptocurrency Ticker Price Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) $91,909.75 Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) $3,220.75 Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) $137.40 XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) $2.24 Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) $0.1454 Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) $0.0 5 8988

Notable Statistics:

Coinglass data shows 142,990 traders were liquidated in the past 24 hours for $522.88 million.

SoSoValue data shows net inflows of $697.3 million from spot Bitcoin ETFs on Monday. Spot Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $168.13 million.

In the past 24 hours, top losers include Midnight, Canton and MYX Finance.

Notable Developments:

Trader Notes: Daan Crypto Trades said Bitcoin is currently testing resistance. A clean breakout could allow price to move quickly through relatively thin liquidity toward the $98,000 area.

However, a rejection at current levels would open downside risk, with the next major liquidity cluster sitting significantly lower near the yearly open around $85,000.

CryptoUB outlined three key levels to monitor: $93,130 as aggressive support that bulls would want to reclaim, $91,560 as an ideal bounce zone aligned with prior hourly consolidation, and $90,000 as a critical level that must hold to preserve the broader bullish thesis.

Crypto trader Jelle noted that while Bitcoin has taken out local highs, it remains capped below the December high. He said a shallow pullback would be constructive, but a deeper move back toward $90,000 would be less favorable.

The ideal setup, in his view, is limited downside, few easy long entries, and continuation higher as momentum rebuilds.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock