Morgan Stanley Files For Bitcoin, Solana ETFs As Institutions Buy $1.16B In 2 Days

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) filed to launch Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) ETFs on Tuesday, marking the first crypto ETF push by a major U.S. bank.

Meanwhile, spot Bitcoin ETFs pulled in net inflows of $1.16 billion in two days.

Big Banks Enter The Game

Morgan Stanley’s SEC filings, as reported by Reuters, represent a major shift for Wall Street.

The bank is seeking approval to launch exchange-traded funds tied to Bitcoin and Solana, deepening its push into digital assets.

The move follows Morgan Stanley expanding crypto access to all clients in October and Bank of America Corp. (NYSE:BAC) allowing wealth advisers to recommend crypto allocations starting January.

Regulatory clarity under President Donald Trump has accelerated mainstream adoption.

In December, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency allowed banks to act as intermediaries on crypto transactions, narrowing the gap between traditional finance and digital assets.

BlackRock Leads the Charge

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT) dominated on Monday with $372.47 million in net inflows, the largest single-day haul for any Bitcoin ETF.

The fund now holds $73.39 billion in total net assets, with cumulative inflows hitting $62.75 billion since launch.

Fidelity Investments’ Wise Origin Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:FBTC) followed with $191.19 million, while nine of twelve Bitcoin ETFs posted positive flows.

Bitwise’s (NASDAQ:BITB) grabbed $38.45 million, Ark & 21Shares’ (NASDAQ:ARKB) pulled $36.03 million, and Grayscale’s (NASDAQ:GBTC) added $17.92 million.

Broader Crypto ETF Momentum

The buying wasn’t limited to Bitcoin.

Spot Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) ETFs recorded $168.13 million in net inflows Monday, while newly launched altcoin ETFs tracking XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) , Solana (CRYPTO: SOL) , Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) , and Chainlink (CRYPTO: LINK) also reported gains.

“The demand across major assets points to improving market sentiment, with potential for sustained price gains throughout 2026 if institutional participation and favorable regulatory developments continue,” said Nick Ruck, director at LVRG Research.

Monday’s inflows continue momentum from Jan. 2, when Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs combined for $646 million on the first trading day of 2026.

Analysts point to tax-loss harvesting flipping to long positioning in Q1, improved risk appetite, and growing confidence in regulated crypto vehicles.

Image: Shutterstock