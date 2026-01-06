XRP ETF Inflows Hit $1.23 Billion: Is A Trend Reversal To $4 Possible?

XRP (CRYPTO: XRP) ETFs pulled in $46.10 million on Monday, extending an unbroken inflow streak since launch and pushing cumulative flows to $1.23 billion.

ETF Streak Stays Alive

XRP spot ETFs haven’t posted a single day of outflows since debuting Nov. 13, according to SoSoValue data.

Total net assets now represent1.17% of XRP’s entire market cap.

Canary‘s (NASDAQ:XRPC) leads the pack with $407.01 million in net assets and cumulative inflows of $383.94 million.

Regulatory Tailwinds Build

The departure of SEC Commissioner Caroline Crenshaw, known for crypto skepticism, removed a key regulatory headwind.

Market participants are treating her exit as a green light for digital asset adoption.

Additionally, market structure legislation expected to advance through Congress this month has traders positioning bullish.

XRP, which spent 2020-2023 trading under legal uncertainty from the SEC’s lawsuit against Ripple Labs, is emerging as the primary beneficiary of this regulatory thaw.

Chart Shows XRP Testing Critical Resistance

XRP Technical Analysis By TradingView

XRP is up 34% from the December low of $1.77 over two weeks.

The chart shows XRP reclaimed the 100 EMA at $2.2273 and is now testing the 200 EMA at $2.3475.

This represents a major structural improvement after spending November-December trading below all major moving averages.

The 0.382 Fibonacci at $2.2854 now acts as immediate support, while price attempts to break the 0.5 retracement at $2.4432.

The SAR indicator flipped to $1.9410, providing strong dynamic support.

What’s particularly constructive is the break above the descending trendline that pressured XRP since August—this typically signals trend change.

However, XRP now faces dense resistance between $2.40-$2.60, where the 0.5 and 0.618 Fibonacci levels converge with previous support-turned-resistance.

Upside targets: Resistance at $2.44 and $2.60, with a clean break above $2.60 opening $2.80–$3 and ultimately $4.

Downside targets: Support at $2.23, with a loss of $2.09 breaking structure and exposing $1.94–$1.77.

