Bitcoin With Golden Stars
January 6, 2026 12:25 PM 2 min read

The Real Reason Behind Bitcoin's Sudden Strength

by Khyathi Dalal Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) is holding near the $93,000 level following a weekend rally, as political developments in Venezuela lifted broader risk sentiment across markets.

What Happened: Bitcoin is entering early 2026 in a stabilization phase after its Q4 drawdown, consolidating between the low-$80,000s and mid-$90,000s.

Glassnode data shows momentum and liquidity conditions are improving:

  • RSI is rebounding
  • Spot selling pressure is easing
  • Derivatives positioning is rebuilding in a more measured manner

Institutional interest has returned via positive U.S. spot Bitcoin ETF inflows, though this also introduces near-term profit-taking risk.

On-chain activity and holder profitability are gradually improving, but realized capital flows and long-term structural demand remain weak—leaving the market fragile and sensitive to volatility.

Derivatives data suggest a healthy reset rather than capitulation.

Futures open interest is rising slowly, while funding rates have cooled, indicating excessive bullish leverage has largely been flushed out.

Also Read: Wall Street Connects Bitcoin’s Rally To Falling Oil Prices—That’s Wrong, Bitwise Says

Why It Matters: Institutional participation is improving as U.S. spot ETF flows turn positive and trading volumes rise. On-chain signals remain mixed:

  • Network activity is picking up, with more active addresses and higher transfer volumes
  • Low transaction fees point to limited congestion
  • Realized capital growth remains deeply negative, highlighting continued capital outflows and weak structural demand

Supply is increasingly concentrated among short-term holders, making price action more reactive to sentiment shifts.

The Bottom Line: Bitcoin appears to be transitioning out of a corrective phase into a fragile consolidation range.

While participation and institutional flows are improving, lingering structural weaknesses leave the market vulnerable to volatility and profit-taking.

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$92604.00-1.35%
Overview
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved