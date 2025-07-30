'Turkey's Uber' Joins Strategy, Tesla As Bitcoin Treasury Company

Martı, Turkey's leading ride-hailing platform, has committed 20% of its cash reserves to crypto assets, starting with Bitcoin BTC/USD, CEO Oğuz Alper Öktem announced on Wedjesday.

The move positions Martı among a growing list of global companies incorporating digital assets into their treasury management strategies.

"We view digital assets as a long-term store of value," Öktem said. "Our aim is to preserve the purchasing power of cash that is not allocated to operational spending." He also emphasized that Martı’s core transportation operations and growth plans remain fully funded and unaffected by the crypto allocation.

Martı becomes the first prominent Turkish mobility company to publicly announce Bitcoin holdings as part of its treasury policy.

The decision reflects broader institutional interest in Bitcoin as a hedge against inflation and currency debasement.

Martı's decision mirrors actions taken by several high-profile companies globally.

Strategy MSTR has been the most aggressive corporate Bitcoin buyer, holding over 628,000 BTC as of July 2025, acquired through a mix of equity and debt raises.

Tesla TSLA also purchased $1.5 billion worth of Bitcoin in 2021 and held portions on its balance sheet through subsequent years.

Other firms like Block Inc. XYZ and Coinbase Inc. COIN have included Bitcoin in their reserves, citing similar long-term value arguments.

More recently, companies such as Sharplink Gaming SBET and BTCS Inc. BTCS have added Bitcoin to their treasuries and publicly reported these holdings in regulatory filings.

The trend has gained momentum as Bitcoin ETF approvals, institutional custody solutions, and favorable accounting standards reduce perceived risks around crypto treasury exposure.

Founded in 2018, Martı operates Turkey's largest app-based mobility platform, offering shared scooters, e-mopeds, and ride-hailing services in urban areas.

As a publicly listed company on the New York Stock Exchange, Martı's Bitcoin allocation adds transparency and weight to its treasury policy shift.

The firm has not disclosed the total value of its cash reserves or the exact volume of Bitcoin purchased, but the 20% figure signals a strategic pivot in how Martı manages idle liquidity under varied macroeconomic conditions.

Image: Shutterstock