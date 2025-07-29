Chinese Bitcoin Mining Tech Producer Bitmain Is Betting Big On America—But Why?

Crypto mining hardware producer Bitmain Technologies is preparing to establish its first U.S. facility later this year, a move influenced by shifting industrial policies and a growing "Made in America" sentiment within the digital asset sector.

What HappenedL According to Bitmain’s global business head, Irene Gao, the company plans to open a new headquarters and production line in either Texas or Florida by the end of Q3. Production is expected to begin in early 2026, with full capacity coming online later in the year.

This marks a significant shift in Bitmain's global strategy, aligning with U.S. efforts to domesticate critical tech infrastructure, including crypto mining,” Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

The decision comes amid logistical and political pressures.

Ongoing trade tensions and regulatory scrutiny have complicated Bitmain's U.S. operations, with shipments facing delays and an affiliate blacklisted by the U.S. Commerce Department due to alleged ties to China's chipmaking ambitions.

Bitmain sees domestic manufacturing as a way to streamline delivery and servicing for American clients.

Though labor costs are higher in the U.S., Gao said the benefits, particularly avoiding tariffs and aligning with pro-Bitcoin BTC/USD political momentum, outweigh the drawbacks.

Why It Matters: This move also corresponds with the Trump administration's push to concentrate Bitcoin mining efforts within the U.S.

After his 2024 re-election, Trump's sons Eric and Donald Jr. co-founded American Bitcoin Corp. alongside Hut 8 HUT and other investors.

Hut 8 recently ordered over 31,000 Bitmain machines for deployment in 2025.

Bitmain, dominant in the mining chip space since 2013, now faces geopolitical headwinds and rising U.S.-based competition from firms like Block Inc. XYZ and Marathon Digital MARA-backed Auradine.

Still, Gao says Bitmain's proprietary chip designs and cost-efficient manufacturing offer a strong competitive edge.

The company plans to hire 250 employees during the facility's initial phase, focusing on both equipment assembly and maintenance.

As the U.S. cements its place as the new hub for crypto mining, Bitmain is aiming to secure its market presence on American soil despite the uncertain regulatory landscape.

