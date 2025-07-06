Trump Calls America Party A 'Train Wreck,' Blasts Elon Musk For Going Completely 'Off The Rails': President Says System Not Designed For A Third Player

What Happened: On Sunday, Donald Trump expressed his discontent with Elon Musk over his announcement of the “America Party.”

Trump criticized Musk for his intention to establish a third political party, describing it as a “Train Wreck.” The president argued that third parties have historically failed in the U.S. and only cause “Disruption & Chaos.”

“The System seems not designed for them,” wrote Trump on Truth Social.

Screenshot from Donald Trump’s Truth Social Account

He also highlighted the recent success of the Republican Party, which passed a major bill eliminating the Electric Vehicle Mandate. Trump emphasized that he has always opposed the mandate, advocating for consumer choice in vehicle purchases.

Trump mentioned that Musk had previously endorsed him despite knowing his stance on the EV Mandate. He also raised concerns about Musk’s suggestion for a NASA appointment, questioning the appropriateness of Musk’s friend, a Democrat, for the role.

The president said that his “Number One charge is to protect the American Public!”

See Also: Gavin Newsom Is Going To South Carolina Next Week To Remind Rural Voters There They Aren’t Forgotten, Presidential Run In 2028 On The Cards?



Why It Matters: Musk’s recent political activities, including the formation of the “America Party,” have stirred significant attention. He launched this party following Trump’s signing of a historic spending bill. Musk’s dissatisfaction with the bill and the two-party system prompted this move.

The entrepreneur’s displeasure with Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” led to a poll where 80% of respondents supported a new party.

Notably, the Libertarian Party had invited him to join their ranks, suggesting that forming a new party might be a mistake.

Photo Courtesy: Joey Sussman on Shutterstock.com

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal