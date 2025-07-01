UnitedHealthcare Group, Gryphon Digital Mining, AMC Entertainment, Centene, And Tesla: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Major U.S. indices were mixed on Tuesday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 0.9% to 44,494.94 and the S&P 500 declining 0.1% to 6,198.01. The Nasdaq fell 0.8% to 20,202.89.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

UnitedHealthcare Group Inc. UNH

UnitedHealthcare closed the day with a gain of 4.54%, trading at $326.14. The stock’s intraday high was $326.55, while it hit a low of $311.08. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has ranged from $248.88 to $630.73. UnitedHealthcare recently announced a multi-year agreement with Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK), ensuring continued network access to MSK for people enrolled in UnitedHealthcare and Oxford employer-sponsored commercial plans.

Gryphon Digital Mining Inc. GRYP

Gryphon Digital Mining saw a 2.26% increase, ending the day at $0.90. The stock reached an intraday high of $0.95 and a low of $0.85. Its 52-week high and low stand at $2.93 and $0.13. In the after-hours trading, the stock shot up nearly 60% to $1.44. The company, along with American Bitcoin Corp., filed an amended registration statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, advancing towards a public listing of American Bitcoin, a Bitcoin BTC/USD accumulation platform.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC

AMC Entertainment’s stock slid by 9.03% to close at $2.82. The stock’s intraday high and low were $2.93 and $2.79, with a 52-week range of $2.45 to $5.76. The company entered into a Transaction Support Agreement with creditors to strengthen its balance sheet.

Centene Corporation CNC

Centene’s stock rose by 4.37% to close at $56.65. The stock hit an intraday high of $57.46 and a low of $54.23. Its 52-week high and low are $80.59 and $52.93. The healthcare company withdrew its guidance for 2025, causing its shares to tumble nearly 25% in the after-hours session to $42.70.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 5.34% to close at $300.71. The stock’s intraday high and low were $305.89 and $293.21, with a 52-week range of $182 to $488.54. The electric vehicle maker’s shares dropped amid disagreements between CEO Elon Musk and President Donald Trump, and a decline in Tesla registrations in Sweden and Denmark during June.

Photo Courtesy: Sittipong Phokawattana from Shutterstock

