The stock market witnessed a tumultuous day as President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on all imports from Japan and South Korea, effective from August 1. This news sent the markets into a tailspin, with the S&P 500 dropping 0.9% to 6,229.98 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbling 0.94%, losing more than 422 points to 44,406.36. The Nasdaq fell 0.92% to 20,412.52.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

Tesla Inc. TSLA closed the day down by 6.79% at $293.94, after reaching an intraday high of $296.15 and a low of $288.77. The stock’s 52-week range stands between $182 and $488.54. Tesla’s performance was impacted by CEO Elon Musk’s announcement of a new political party, the America Party, amidst a year-over-year delivery decline.

SoFi Technologies Inc. SOFI ended the day up 3.61% at $19.24, with an intraday high of $19.29 and a low of $18.40. The stock’s 52-week range is $6.01 to $19.29. SoFi’s shares have seen a significant increase of approximately 33% over the past month, hitting a new 52-week high. The upsurge has been credited to strong growth guidance and crypto expansion plans.

Rocket Lab USA RKLB saw a rise of 9.03% to close at $38.88. The stock hit an intraday high of $39.06 and a low of $35.28, with a 52-week range of $4.22 to $39.06. Rocket Lab’s shares traded higher amid an escalating public conflict between President Donald Trump and SpaceX CEO Musk.

Bit Digital Inc. BTBT surged 18.37% to close at $3.48. The stock reached an intraday high of $3.86 and a low of $3.24. Its 52-week range is $1.69 to $5.74. Bit Digital’s shares traded higher after the company announced a shift in its corporate treasury strategy to focus solely on Ethereum ETH/USD and sold all its Bitcoin BTC/USD.

Circle Internet Group CRCL closed the day up 9.90% at $207.46, with an intraday high of $208.60 and a low of $186.60. The 52-week range for the stock is $64 to $298.99. Circle’s shares have rallied over 85% over the past month, outperforming the S&P 500. Several analysts have set price targets above the stock's current trading level.

Photo Courtesy: khunkornStudio via Shutterstock