U.S. stocks experienced a surge on Wednesday, with the S&P 500 setting new record highs following a surprising decline in private payrolls, which bolstered expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The S&P 500 soared above 6,200 points, marking new record highs. The index gained 0.5% for the day. The Nasdaq also rose by 0.9% to 22,393.13. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady around 44,500.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. BBAI

BigBear.ai stock rallied by 13.68% to close at $7.56. The stock hit an intraday high of $7.85 and a low of $6.50. The 52-week high and low are $10.36 and $1.16. The stock’s significant and rapid rally over the past week could indicate a potential short squeeze.

Rigetti Computing RGTI

Rigetti Computing stock soared by 15.45% to close at $13.08. The stock reached an intraday high of $13.10 and a low of $11.43. The 52-week high and low are $21.42 and $0.66. The quantum computing firm has seen its stock surge more than 1,000% over the past year, attracting Wall Street’s attention.

Datadog Inc. DDOG

Datadog stock rose by 2.03% to close at $135.01. The stock hit an intraday high of $135.39 and a low of $131. The 52-week high and low are $170.08 and $81.65. The stock surged after the announcement of the company’s inclusion in the S&P 500.

Oracle Corporation ORCL

Oracle stock increased by 5.03% to close at $229.98. The stock reached an intraday high of $231.90 and a low of $216.72. The 52-week high and low are $231.90 and $118.86. The company announced new AI agents and generative AI capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales to help sales teams create more meaningful engagements and accelerate sales processes.

Tesla Inc. TSLA

Tesla stock climbed by 4.97% to close at $315.65. The stock hit an intraday high of $316.83 and a low of $303.82. The 52-week high and low are $488.54 and $182. Amid declining sales, the Elon Musk-led company confirmed the introduction of more affordable models to its lineup. “The accessibility of our products is fundamental to our mission,” said the company in a report.

