Cathie Wood Bets Another $1 Million On Tempus AI Despite Jim Cramer's Doubts, Dumps Crypto Stocks As Bitcoin Hits Fresh New Highs

On Thursday, Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest made significant trades involving Tempus AI Inc. TEM, Coinbase Global Inc. COIN, Robinhood Markets Inc. HOOD, and Block Inc. XYZ.

The Tempus AI Trade saw Ark Invest making a notable acquisition of shares in the healthcare AI company. The trades were executed through the ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ARKG and ARK Innovation ETF ARKK. Ark added a total of 16,277 shares of Tempus AI, with 2,233 shares purchased by ARKG and 14,044 shares by ARKK. This move comes amid ongoing criticism from CNBC’s Jim Cramer, who has repeatedly questioned the profitability of Tempus AI in 2025. Despite the skepticism, Tempus AI’s first-quarter financial results were promising, with revenue reaching $255.74 million, exceeding estimates. The total value of Ark’s purchase on this day was nearly $970,109, based on the stock’s closing price of $59.60.

Notably, on Wednesday, Ark had purchased Tempus shares worth $8.8 million.

The Coinbase Trade involved Ark Invest selling 16,627 shares of the cryptocurrency-trading platform through the ARKK ETF. This decision aligns with concerns over a potential decline in crypto trading activity, which could impact Coinbase’s stock performance. As Coinbase approaches its second-quarter earnings report, market analysts are cautious about the company’s ability to meet expectations. The total value of the shares sold was $6.5 million, based on the stock’s closing price of $388.96.

The Robinhood Trade included the sale of 58,504 shares of the retail-oriented trading platform via the ARKK ETF. This comes after Robinhood’s recent introduction of staking services for Ethereum ETH/USD and Solana SOL/USD, allowing users to earn rewards by contributing their crypto holdings. The total value of the shares sold was $5.8 million. The stock ended the day at $98.7 on Thursday.

The Block Trade saw Ark Invest offloading 24,780 shares of the Jack Dorsey-led company through the ARKK ETF. This move follows a previous significant sale of Block shares on Wednesday as Bitcoin BTC/USD neared all-time highs. That trade was worth $6.6 million.

Ark’s decision to reduce its stake in Block could be construed as a shift in focus towards other investment opportunities. The total value of the shares sold was $1.7 million. Block stock ended the day $68.76.

Other Key Trades:

Sold 62,732 shares of Roku Inc (ROKU) through ARKK.

(ROKU) through ARKK. Bought 179,242 shares of Teradyne Inc (TER) via ARKK.

