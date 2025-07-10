Thursday saw a positive close for U.S. stocks, with the Dow Jones index gaining over 190 points or 0.4% to 44,650.64. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq also rose, by nearly 0.3% and 0.1% respectively to 6,280.46 and 20,630.66. Investor sentiment improved, as indicated by the CNN Money Fear and Greed index moving into the "Extreme Greed" zone. This uptick in the market was despite the White House’s decision to delay the start of new tariffs to August 1, which initially sparked trade uncertainty.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

MP Materials Corp MP saw a significant surge, closing at a 50.62% increase. The stock closed at $45.23, with an intraday high of $48.12, and a low of $29.58. This comes after the company announced a multi-billion dollar package of investments and long-term commitments in partnership with the U.S. Department of Defense.

CoreWeave Inc. CRWV experienced a dip, closing down by 9.6% at $138.29. Despite the day’s low of $136.01 and a high of $153.50, the company’s recent acquisition of Core Scientific Inc. signals a significant shift in the tech landscape, raising questions about the overall value of its stock amid rising operational costs.

Levi Strauss & Co LEVI closed up by 1.70% at $19.73. The shares reached an intraday high of $20.09 and a low of $19.42. The company reported second-quarter revenue of $1.45 billion, beating analyst estimates of $1.37 billion, and adjusted earnings of 22 cents per share, surpassing estimates of 13 cents per share.

American Airlines AAL saw a 12.72% increase, closing at $12.94. For the day, the stock touched a high of $13.18 and a low of $12.13. The company’s shares climbed higher, riding on the tailwinds of a strong second-quarter earnings report and an optimistic forecast from industry leader Delta Air Lines Inc.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. AMD closed up by 4.15% at $144.16. The stock touched a high of $145.82 during trading on Thursday and a low of $141.85. The company’s shares traded higher after HSBC upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy and set a $200 price target, citing significantly higher expectations for AMD’s artificial intelligence revenue in fiscal 2026.

