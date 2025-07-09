On a day marked by mixed reactions to President Donald Trump’s tariff letters, the stock market displayed a surprising calm. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5% to 44,458.30, while the S&P 500 gained 0.6% to 6,263.26. The Nasdaq also gained almost a percent to 20,611.34.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:

WK Kellogg Co KLG

Kellogg’s stock soared by 3.49%, closing at $17.50. The stock’s intraday high and low were $17.67 and $16.88, respectively, with a 52-week range of $14.80 to $22.21. The shares spiked 56.46% to $27.38 in after-hours trading. This surge followed a report that Ferrero, an Italian candy company, is nearing a deal to acquire Kellogg for roughly $3 billion.

NVIDIA Corp NVDA

Nvidia’s shares rose by 1.80%, closing at $162.88. The intraday high was $164.42, the low was $161.16, and the 52-week range is $86.63 to $164.42. The company’s market capitalization crossed the $4 trillion threshold following a reaffirmation from key customer OpenAI of its commitment to using Nvidia’s AI chips.

Costco Wholesale Corp COST

Costco’s shares dipped slightly by 0.38%, closing at $982.09. The intraday high and low were $988.39 and $972.28, respectively, with a 52-week range of $793.03 to $1078.23. The company reported an 8% year-over-year increase in net sales for June, totaling $26.44 billion. Net sales rose 8% on a year-over-year basis.

Plug Power Inc. PLUG

Plug Power’s stock skyrocketed by 25.35%, closing at $1.78. The intraday high and low were $1.85 and $1.43, respectively, with a 52-week range of $0.69 to $3.34. The company announced the renewal and expansion of a multi-year hydrogen supply agreement with a U.S.-based industrial gas partner.

Tesla Inc TSLA

Tesla’s shares fell by 0.65%, closing at $295.88. The intraday high and low were $300.15 and $293.55, respectively, with a 52-week range of $182 to $488.54. The Elon Musk-led company is facing challenges due to the surge in copper prices, which has made building an EV pricier.

