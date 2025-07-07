Trump Proposed For Nobel Prize By Netanyahu, Israeli PM Says Seeking Countries To Provide Palestinians Better Future

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has put forth former U.S. President Donald Trump as a candidate for the Nobel Peace Prize. This nomination was made during a meeting at the White House, highlighting the ongoing collaboration between the U.S. and Israel in addressing Middle Eastern diplomatic issues.

What Happened: Netanyahu presented Trump with a nomination letter during a meeting at the White House on Monday, reported Reuters.

During the meeting, Netanyahu expressed that Israel, alongside the United States, is actively seeking countries willing to improve the future prospects for Palestinians.

Why It Matters: The nomination of Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize by Benjamin Netanyahu is not an isolated event. Earlier this year, Trump himself hinted at his potential candidacy for the prize due to his contributions to the Abraham Accords. This historic agreement, signed during his presidency, normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations, marking a significant diplomatic achievement.

In addition, Pakistan announced its intention to nominate Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize, citing his role in reducing tensions between India and Pakistan. His intervention during a critical standoff between these nuclear-armed neighbors was credited with averting a potential conflict, according to Islamabad.

Photo Courtesy: noamgalai on Shutterstock.com

This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal