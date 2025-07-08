Air India Boeing 787 Dreamliner Crash Report Expected On Friday As Investigation Centers On Engine Fuel Control Switches: Report

The much-awaited preliminary report on the devastating Air India crash, involving a Boeing Co. BA airplane, in June, which claimed 260 lives, is expected to be released by the end of this week.

What Happened: The report, potentially illuminating the circumstances surrounding the most deadly aviation disaster of the past ten years, is being compiled by Indian investigators. However, the exact release date and the extent of information it will contain are yet to be confirmed, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner, bound for London, crashed shortly after departing from Ahmedabad, resulting in the death of all but one of the 242 passengers and 19 individuals on the ground.

The investigation into the crash of Air India flight 171 is primarily centered around the engine fuel control switches, following an examination of the Boeing 787’s flight and voice data recorders. Anonymous sources have stated that the black box data does not definitively determine whether the crash was caused by incorrect, accidental, or deliberate actions.

The Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau of India, which is leading the investigation in accordance with international rules, has not yet responded to requests for comment. The investigation has been characterized by a scarcity of information, with only one press conference held by the Indian government, where no questions were allowed.

The crash has significantly impacted the Tata Group’s attempts to rehabilitate Air India’s image and overhaul its fleet after purchasing the airline from the government in 2022. The incident has also heightened safety concerns within India’s civil aviation sector, which is relying on a surge in aviation to support broader development objectives.

Why It Matters: The crash of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner in June was a significant blow to India’s aviation industry. The recovery of the black box data was a crucial step in the investigation, providing potential insights into the cause of the disaster.

However, the investigation faced controversy when India denied a UN Aviation investigator the opportunity to join the probe.

The outcome of this report could have far-reaching implications for the future of India’s aviation industry and the reputation of Boeing.

