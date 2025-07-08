U.S. major indices ended mixed on Tuesday, as the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped nearly 0.4% to 44,240.76 and the S&P 500 edged down 0.1% to 6,225.52, while the Nasdaq posted a slight gain of 0.03% to close at 20,418.46.

These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:



ProKidney Corp PROK closed the day with a significant gain of 515.00%, trading at $3.73. The stock hit an intraday high of $4.92 and a low of $1.02, with a 52-week range of $0.46 to $4.92. The stock jumped another 8.6% in after-hours trading. The surge in trading volume was due to the company’s announcement of positive topline results from the Phase 2 REGEN-007 trial of rilparencel in patients with chronic kidney disease and diabetes.

SoundHound AI SOUN saw its stock soar by 11.69%, closing at $12.71. The stock reached an intraday high of $13.42 and a low of $11.90, with a 52-week range of $3.94 to $24.98. Despite a year-to-date plunge of over 35% after Nvidia Corp’s exit from the company earlier this year, the stock experienced a rally.

QuantumScape Corp QS jumped 16.69% to close at $8.18. The stock had an intraday high of $8.44 and a low of $6.65, with a 52-week range of $3.40 to $9.52. The stock’s upward momentum appears to be a delayed reaction to a key production announcement from late June.

Intel Corporation INTC shares rose by 7.23%, closing at $23.59. The stock hit an intraday high of $23.78 and a low of $22.13, with a 52-week range of $17.66 to $37.16. Investors responded positively to the company's ongoing global restructuring efforts and a recent price target hike from Citigroup.

Nvidia Corp NVDA saw a modest gain of 1.11%, closing at $160. The stock reached an intraday high of $160.22 and a low of $158.39, with a 52-week range of $86.63 to $160.98. The company strengthened its partnership with OpenAI, which confirmed it has no plans to deploy Alphabet Inc.’s in-house artificial intelligence chips at scale.

