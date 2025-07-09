July 9, 2025 8:50 PM 2 min read

Bernie Sanders Says In The US, Presidents 'Don't Censor The Media,' Slams Trump Administration's Move To Cut $1.1 Billion From PBS: 'Another Step Toward Authoritarianism'

by Shivdeep Dhaliwal Benzinga Editor
Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) has criticized the proposed $1.1 billion cut to public broadcasting, warning of a slide towards authoritarianism in the United States.

What Happened: On Wednesday, Sanders took to X to express his concerns over the proposed budget cuts to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. This comes after President Donald Trump labeled the Public Broadcast Service as “radical, woke propaganda” and Republicans expressed their intent to slash the CPB’s budget, according to the senator.

Why It Matters: Earlier this month, the White House officially submitted a $9.4 billion budget rescission request to Congress, targeting foreign aid and public broadcasting. This is the first official rollback of funds under the Department of Government Efficiency.

In May, Trump signed an executive order halting federal funding for National Public Radio and PBS. The order cited the news published by both outlets as “biased” and “partisan”.

Trump’s repeated calls to defund public media have put organizations like NPR and PBS on the edge. He has long criticized these outlets, accusing them of promoting liberal bias, and has vowed to cut all federal funding for the CPB, which supports public media.

