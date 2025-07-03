Nvidia, Crowdstrike, Wolfspeed, Cadence Design Systems And Microsoft: Why These 5 Stocks Are On Investors' Radars Today

Ahead of the Fourth of July Holiday weekend, U.S. stock markets closed higher on Thursday, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbing 0.8% to 44,828.53 and the S&P 500 also advancing 0.8% to 6,279.35. The Nasdaq posted a nearly 1% gain, finishing at 20,601.10.
These are the top stocks that gained the attention of retail traders and investors throughout the day:
NVIDIA Corp. NVDA
NVIDIA’s stock saw a 1.33% increase, closing at $159.34. The intraday high and low were $160.98 and $157.77, with a 52-week high and low of $160.98 and $86.63. The tech giant solidified its position as the world’s most valuable company, reaching a market capitalization of $3.89 trillion. This surge was part of a broader rally in U.S. stocks, which was fueled by stronger-than-expected labor market data.
CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. CRWD
CrowdStrike’s stock rose by 3.63%, closing at $514.10. The intraday high and low were $517.98 and $499.99, with a 52-week high and low of $517.98 and $200.81. Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives raised the price target for CrowdStrike to $575, signaling robust optimism about the cybersecurity leader’s trajectory.
Wolfspeed Inc. WOLF
Wolfspeed’s stock surged by 52.63%, closing at $1.18. The intraday high and low were $1.35 and $0.80, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $25.49 and $0.39. The company announced that it has initiated a pre-packaged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, pursuing a strategic restructuring to significantly strengthen its financial position. Read more on Benzinga.
Cadence Design Systems Inc. CDNS
Cadence Design Systems’ stock rose by 5.10%, closing at $326.81. The intraday high and low were $330.09 and $321.38, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $330.09 and $221.56. The U.S. Department of Commerce rescinded China export restrictions, which led to a rise in the shares of the chip design firm.
Microsoft Corp. MSFT
Microsoft’s stock increased by 1.58%, closing at $498.84. The intraday high and low were $500.13 and $493.44, respectively, with a 52-week high and low of $500.76 and $344.79. The company cut 9,000 jobs in its second 2025 layoff round while investing $80 billion in AI data centers this fiscal year.
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal
