This Johnson & Johnson Analyst Turns Bullish; Here Are Top 5 Upgrades For Friday

- Morgan Stanley analyst Ronald Kamdem upgraded Curbline Properties Corp. (NYSE:CURB) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and maintained the price target of $27. Curbline Properties shares closed at $22.82 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel upgraded Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and announced a $105 price target. Entergy shares closed at $93.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- UBS analyst Daniel Major upgraded the rating for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $42.5 to $48. Freeport-McMoRan shares closed at $38.87 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen upgraded Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) from Equal-Weight to Overweight and boosted the price target from $170 to $212. Johnson & Johnson shares closed at $185.98 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Scotiabank analyst Andrew Weisel upgraded Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) from Sector Perform to Sector Outperform and increased the price target from $128 to $137. Duke Energy shares closed at $121.57 on Thursday. See how other analysts view this stock.
