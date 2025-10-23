Tesla To Rally More Than 16%? Here Are 10 Top Analyst Forecasts For Thursday

Top Wall Street analysts changed their outlook on these top names. For a complete view of all analyst rating changes, including upgrades and downgrades, please see our analyst ratings page.
- Barclays raised Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) price target from $71 to $77. Barclays analyst Lauren Lieberman maintained an Overweight rating. Coca-Cola shares closed at $70.81 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Keybanc boosted the price target for Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) from $1,050 to $1,250. Keybanc analyst John Vinh maintained an Overweight rating. Monolithic Power shares closed at $1,001.40 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- BMO Capital increased IBM (NYSE:IBM) price target from $300 to $305. BMO Capital analyst Keith Bachman maintained a Market Perform rating. IBM shares closed at $287.51 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Benchmark raised the price target for Canaan Inc – ADR (NASDAQ:CAN) from $2 to $4. Benchmark analyst Mark Palmer maintained a Buy rating. Canaan shares closed at $1.70 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) from $355 to $510. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst Andres Sheppard maintained an Overweight rating. Tesla shares closed at $438.97 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- HC Wainwright & Co. cut Avadel Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:AVDL) price target from $36 to $20. HC Wainwright & Co. analyst Raghuram Selvaraju downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral. Avadel Pharmaceuticals shares settled at $18.52 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Morgan Stanley cut Lennox International Inc (NYSE:LII) price target from $535 to $475. Morgan Stanley analyst Betsy Graseck maintained an Underweight rating. Lennox International shares closed at $493.07 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Goldman Sachs raised Hilton Hotels Corporation (NYSE:HLT) price target from $274 to $285. Goldman Sachs analyst Lizzie Dove maintained a Neutral rating. Hilton Hotels shares closed at $275.06 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Rosenblatt raised the price target for Galaxy Digital Inc (NASDAQ:GLXY) from $44 to $46. Rosenblatt analyst Chris Brendler maintained a Buy rating. Galaxy Digital shares settled at $37.34 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
- Citigroup raised General Motors Co (NYSE:GM) price target from $75 to $86. Citigroup analyst Michael Ward maintained a Buy rating. GM shares closed at $67.31 on Wednesday. See how other analysts view this stock.
Considering buying TSLA stock? Here’s what analysts think:
Read This Next:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
CANCanaan Inc
$1.784.40%
GLXYGalaxy Digital Inc
$37.440.27%
GMGeneral Motors Co
$67.28-0.04%
HLTHilton Worldwide Holdings Inc
$275.06-%
IBMInternational Business Machines Corp
$264.50-8.00%
KOCoca-Cola Co
$70.65-0.23%
LIILennox International Inc
$493.07-%
MPWRMonolithic Power Systems Inc
$1045.004.35%
TSLATesla Inc
$422.01-3.86%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.