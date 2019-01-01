Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Analyst Ratings, Price Targets, Predictions

Analyst Ratings for Coca-Cola
Coca-Cola Questions & Answers
The latest price target for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) was reported by DZ Bank on April 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for $69.00 expecting KO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 6.65% upside). 19 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The latest analyst rating for Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) was provided by DZ Bank, and Coca-Cola downgraded their hold rating.
Analysts arrive at stock ratings after doing extensive research, which includes going through public financial statements, talking to executives and customers of Coca-Cola, and listening in to earnings conference calls. Most analysts do this every three months, so you should get 4 ratings per company per firm each year. The last rating for Coca-Cola was filed on April 28, 2022 so you should expect the next rating to be made available sometime around April 28, 2023.
While ratings are subjective and will change, the latest Coca-Cola (KO) rating was a downgraded with a price target of $0.00 to $69.00. The current price Coca-Cola (KO) is trading at is $64.70, which is within the analyst’s predicted range.
